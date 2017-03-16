Suspect sought in January burglary in Williamson County

Police in Williamson County are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a burglary suspect who broke into a home in the Bethesda community back in January.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of a home on Lewisburg Pike found a white Ford sidestep/flareside pickup truck in his driveway on the morning of January 31.

The suspect then walked out the front door of the home, got in the truck and then headed south on Lewisburg Pike toward Maury County.

The homeowner had interrupted the burglary, and when he went inside the home he found it had been ransacked.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has put together a composite sketch, which it issued Thursday. Surveillance photos of the truck are also now being released.

The homeowner described the suspect as a heavyset man weighing around 220 to 240 pounds, with thinning gray hair and possibly missing a tooth. He is believed to be in his 50s.

Anyone who recognizes the man or this truck is asked to contact Det. Lee Eaves with WCSO at 615-790-5554 or at LeeEaves@williamson-tn.org. People with information may also call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.