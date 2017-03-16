The Hermitage reopens to visitors after historic presidential visit

The home of Andrew Jackson is back open for visitors after hosting President Trump and about 300 guests Wednesday.

Representatives at the Hermitage hope his presence will boost tourism during his 250th birthday. Since the property was closed on Jackson's actual birthday, visitors received half-priced admission Thursday.

Trump laid a wreath on Jackson's tomb, made up 24 red, 24 white and 24 blue carnations. The Tulip Tree florist shop in Nashville made the wreath on Jackson's tomb. The shop owners said they've been doing it for decades, and the florists must follow specific rules to create a presidential wreath.

"It's been a draw. It's interesting to see people go out to the tomb and gravitating towards it and taking pictures of the tomb and of the wreath," said Jason Nelson, the vice president of marketing at the Andrew Jackson Foundation.

For some visitors, it was a unique experience to visit the historic museum and grounds after a sitting president.

"It's really cool because we did want to go there yesterday to see the President," Stacie Rodewald, a visitor from Middle Tennessee. "We weren't able to so it's neat knowing he was just here yesterday to honor the same president."

It has been a big week for the Hermitage, hosting the president and thousands of visitors during the 250th birthday celebration. On Thursday, hundreds of school children popped in to walk the 1800s for a while.

"Last time, I kind of liked the mansion tour. It's kind of interesting. I like the museum too," said 11-year-old Cameron Rodewald.

Visitors also experienced the taste, sights and sounds from the 19th century. Andrew Jackson Foundation President and CEO Howard Kittell hopes the national attention from Trump's visit will bring in more interest.

"With all of the comparisons that are being made between Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump, certainly there's a certain poignancy to that as well," said Kittell.

With invaluable learning tools set in the old 1,000 acre grounds, some out of state visitors believe paying attention to the past does some good.

"Take what from history is good and continue it and learn from it and make sure we don't make the same mistakes that we made in the past," said David Langley, of Connecticut.

Hermitage representatives said the celebrations will continue through the weekend, with reenactors camping on the grounds.

