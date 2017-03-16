Correctional officer accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl - WSMV Channel 4

Correctional officer accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
Charles Sterling (Source: Sumner County Jail) Charles Sterling (Source: Sumner County Jail)
PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) -

A Tennessee correctional officer is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The victim told police that 21-year-old Charles Sterling gave her alcohol before they had sex at a home in Portland.

Police said Sterling admitted to having sex with the girl.

The Clarksville man is charged with statutory rape. He is being held on $15,000 bond at the Sumner County Jail.

Police said at the time of their interview with Sterling, he was employed by the Tennessee Department of Correction at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

Sterling is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.