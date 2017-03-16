Correctional officer accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

A Tennessee correctional officer is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The victim told police that 21-year-old Charles Sterling gave her alcohol before they had sex at a home in Portland.

Police said Sterling admitted to having sex with the girl.

The Clarksville man is charged with statutory rape. He is being held on $15,000 bond at the Sumner County Jail.

Police said at the time of their interview with Sterling, he was employed by the Tennessee Department of Correction at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

Sterling is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.