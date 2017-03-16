Mee McCormick's Corned Beef Cabbage Stew With Twist Of Wellness

Corned Beef Cabbage Stew With Twist Of Wellness

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 large onions chopped

3 cloves of garlic crushed

4 cups of sliced cabbage

2 cups of carrots cut in rounds

3 cups of red potatoes sliced

6 cups of water or broth

2 dried bay leaves

1 teaspoon of dried coriander powder

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1 teaspoon of paprika

½ teaspoon of black pepper

3 lb of cooked corned beef brisket

½ cup of fresh parsley chopped

1 tablespoon of miso paste

Horseradish Sauce

1 cup of sour cream or vegan cashew sour cream (if you have dairy allergy)

3 tablespoons of prepared 100% horseradish

1 tablespoon of chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon of grated lemon peel

Instructions

I love to use my cast iron dutch oven for this one. I first heat up my olive oil, add onions and cook until soft - about 4 minutes. Then add celery & garlic, toss for a minute adding in cabbage and corned beef. Once you've tossed all together cover with broth or water adding in bay leaves, black pepper and the spice packet from the corned beef. Cover and simmer for about an hour until every thing is cooked through. Just before serving dilute miso in a ½ cup of broth or water and add to stew and then toss in fresh parsley. Remove bay leaves.

I like to serve with a dollop of Horseradish Sauce.