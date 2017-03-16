Real People With Rudy: Boxer uses daughter's death as motivation

Caleb Plant has been racking up wins as a professional boxer. (WSMV)

Remember the name Caleb Plant.

Someday he's going to be a world boxing champion.

This 24-year-old grew up in absolute poverty living in a trailer in Ashland City. He's not only driven by that, but also by an even greater personal challenge.

"Outside of the gym, I was a poor kid. We didn't have nothing. We didn't always have a lot of food. We had problems at home. I was mad. I was angry. I didn't like how things was, but when I came to the gym, even as a little kid, I got to be the man," Plant said.

At 9 years old, Plant decided that boxing was going to be his ticket out, but it was a one-way ticket, and there was no looking back.

"When you start from nothing, you don't have a lot of chances to mess up and still make it," Plant said.

Plant's calculating mind and lightning-quick hands won him the 2011 National Golden Gloves Championship and a spot as an alternate on the 2012 Olympic Team. Then, in 2014, Plant turned pro.

Nicknamed "Sweet Hands," Plant was a natural, and the wins began to rack up.

However, when he was 5-0 and drawing national attention, his personal life shattered.

His young daughter, Alia, died in January 2016 after struggling with a mysterious ailment that still hasn't been diagnosed.

"When your daughter's on life support, that's pressure. That's nerve-wracking. When you're living in a hospital for a month and a half at a time, that's pressure, and still having to manage a pro career and stay undefeated," Plant said. "To say that it hasn't affected me, Alia passing away, I would be lying. It's affected me a lot."

Just two months later, the fresh wounds of her death are still on his mind daily.

With a new tattoo honoring Alia on his arm, Plant returned to the ring on national television and won in a knockout.

"That's my sanctuary ... I know when I'm in the boxing gym, it's like my safe place - somewhere I can go where I can express myself," Plant said.

And the wins have continued to pile up. He's now 15-0.

Plant is a meteor in the fight game destined for a title shot.

"I got a good platform now. It's a chance for me to reach other people," Plant said. "That's one thing we can all relate to is struggle. Someone sees my story and sees me and how I do things, hopefully makes them want to keep working through what they're going through and make it out to the other side too."

