Testimony in nurse murder case reveals witness accounts, violent internet history

Metro police are searching for the man who fatally stabbed a woman inside her Wedgewood condo on Tuesday morning.

Christopher McLawhorn appears in court for his preliminary hearing on Thursday. (WSMV)

A judge has found probable cause to send the case involving the death of a Nashville nurse to a grand jury.

Christopher McLawhorn is accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Tiffany Ferguson while he burglarized her Wedgewood condo last month.

McLawhorn, 24, was in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing, which is when witnesses in the case testified for the first time.

The first witness called to the stand was with McLawhorn on the night of the stabbing. The witness claimed he and McLawhorn had been drinking on Broadway that night.

The man said he eventually contacted police after McLawhorn started pulling on car doors and trying to grab cash in the neighborhood where Ferguson lived.

The next witness said he randomly met McLawhorn after the incident. He claims McLawhorn confessed to killing a woman.

Detective Chad Gish with the Metro Nashville Police Department said he analyzed McLawhorn's internet history.

During the hours after the incident, Gish said McLawhorn searched for news articles on the stabbing and whether rain could wash away fingerprints. The next day, McLawhorn allegedly visited a pornographic website using the terms "murderotica" and "suffocation."

Police officers discovered a trail of evidence from Ferguson's home. They found a hat McLawhorn was pictured wearing, Ferguson's computer and a knife missing from Ferguson's kitchen.

Ferguson's family was in the courtroom for the hearing. They became overcome with emotion after the first witness started describing the events leading up to her death.

McLawhorn is charged with criminal homicide and is being held on $750,000 bond. He also has standing court dates in Wilson County, NC. It’s unclear if he will be extradited to face those charges.

