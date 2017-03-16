3 teens arrested after robbery, high-speed chase on I-40

Three suspects were arrested after police stopped the car. (WSMV)

Three teens allegedly robbed a cab driver before leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 40.

Around midnight Thursday, a cab driver called police and said he was robbed by three men outside an apartment building on Glastonbury Road in Nashville.

Police spotted the men on Vultee Boulevard near Briley Parkway. The suspects realized they were being followed and took off, heading toward Interstate 40. Authorities said speeds reached over 100 mph.

Police put out spike strips near Old Hickory Boulevard, blowing out the tires of the car the suspects were in. The men were taken into custody around 2:30 a.m.

Two other vehicles that were not involved in the chase also hit the spike strips. Although their tires were blown out, no one was injured.

17-year-old Jose Calderon-Auguilar, 15-year-old Victor Hernandez and 17-year-old Francis Hernandez-Aguilar were arrested. They are all charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery.

A sawed-off shotgun was found in the car. One of the juveniles reportedly had the cab driver’s keys.

