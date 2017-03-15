A quick look at Vandy-Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - No. 8 seed Northwestern (23-11) vs. No. 9 seed Vanderbilt (19-15)

First round, West region; Salt Lake City; 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: After more than 100 years of basketball, Northwestern finally made it. Led by Vic Law and a group of believers in coach Chris Collins' vision, the Wildcats are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

BENCH SCORING: Vanderbilt's coaches, led by Bryce Drew of Valpo fame, have combined for 5,468 career points in college. Players? Matthew Fisher-Davis and Luke Kornet lead with 13 per game. Kornet, at 7-foot-1, has made 148 baskets from 3-point range.

HE SAID IT: "We're not just doing this for ourselves and for our team. We're doing it for everyone that also has something to do with it." -Fifth-year senior Sanjay Lumpkin on Northwestern's run to the tournament.

STAT WATCH: Five times this season, five Vanderbilt players have reached double figures in the same game. ... Northwestern ranks 22nd in the country in shooting percentage allowed (40.3) and 25th in blocked shots (five per game).

