Trump talks healthcare, travel ban at Nashville rally

President Donald Trump is going to visit The Hermitage in honor of Andrew Jackson's 250th birthday and will be holding a rally at Municipal Auditorium.

President Donald Trump is laying a wreath at the tomb of Andrew Jackson on the 250th anniversary of the former president's birth. Trump stood at the grave, his hand raised in a salute, as taps was played.

President Donald Trump salutes after laying a wreath at the Hermitage, the home of President Andrew Jackson, to commemorate Jackson's 250th birthday, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Members of the crowd had to deal with long security lines to get inside. (WSMV)

Air Force One landed in Nashville just before 4 p.m. (WSMV)

Thousands waited in line for hours to get a glimpse at history as the commander-in-chief visited Nashville for his first time as president.

President Donald Trump spoke for nearly 40 minutes, touching on immigration, jobs and healthcare.

“I’m thrilled to be here in Nashville, TN, the home of country music, Southern hospitality and the great President Andrew Jackson,” said Trump moments after taking the stage.

This was actually the first time that Trump has publicly defended the Republican plan to replace Obamacare, and he seems ready for a fight in Congress.

"It repeals hundreds of billions of dollars in Obamacare taxes. It provides tax credits to people to purchase the care that is rightfully theirs," Trump said. "We are going to repeal and replace horrible, disastrous Obamacare."

The president also declared his first weeks in office as a major success.

"In the first two job reports, we've already added nearly half a million jobs, and believe me, it's just beginning," Trump said.

Trump also repeated one of his biggest campaign promises, all while slamming the media.

"Some of the fake news said, 'I don't think Donald Trump wants to build the wall.' Can you imagine if I said we're not gonna build the wall? Fake news," Trump said.

National news broke just minutes before Trump's Nashville rally, and he addressed it in a major way.

Hours before it was to take effect, and moments before Trump hit the stage, a judge put the president's revised travel ban on hold.

A federal judge in Hawaii ruled that the executive order, which targets people from six predominantly Muslim countries, discriminates on the basis of nationality.

The ruling came as opponents renewed their legal challenges across the country, asking judges in three states to block the executive order.

Trump called it "sad news" and said he was trying to refrain from criticizing the courts so that he wouldn't be criticized.

"The best way to keep foreign terrorists - or, as some people would say in certain instances, radical Islamic terrorists - from attacking our country is to stop them from entering our country in the first place," Trump said.

More than half a dozen states are trying to stop the ban. Federal courts in several of them heard arguments today on Wednesday about whether it should be put into practice.

Despite the cold temperatures, thousands of people waited for hours to get an up-close look at the commander-in-chief.

A sea of red wrapped around several downtown streets and buildings - all people with tickets hoping to get a chance to see the 45th president in person.

The line of people waiting to get into the president's rally started forming at 6 a.m.

However, many did not get in, or were only able to get inside once the president was halfway through his speech.

"By the time we got to the front near the door we saw trough the window he was up on stage speaking. I think around then people started to get anxious," said Channel 4 assignment editor Payton Knobeloch.

The capacity for the auditorium was 8,500 people. But at 6:30 p.m., when the president was scheduled to speak, there were still hundreds of empty seats - not for a lack of interest - but because of people waiting to get through security.

"Security was a little slow. You could tell they were moving as quickly as possible because they weren't checking tickets," Knobeloch said.

Trump delayed his speech for more than 30 minutes to try to get everyone inside.

By the time his speech was over, almost every seat was filled.

Officials have not released the final numbers of those who attended the rally.

Metro police say two people were arrested by citation for disorderly conduct outside of Municipal Auditorium in two separate incidents. Police say one woman was charged for fighting in line and one man was charged for shoving another person. No other incidents were reported.

Before Trump's speech, the presidential motorcade made its way to The Hermitage for a celebration of what would have been President Andrew Jackson’s 250th birthday. Trump toured Jackson’s home and placed a wreath at his tomb. Click here to read more. The president left Nashville around 8:15 p.m.

