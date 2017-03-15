Police: Teens fired shots at market after receiving wrong pizza

Metro police say three teens have been charged after firing shots outside a market because they received the wrong toppings on their pizza.

An undercover detective was conducting surveillance near the D.B. Todd Market at 1509 D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard when he witnessed the gunfire around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The detective followed the suspects’ vehicle to a house on 32nd Avenue North and called for backup.

Three occupants in the vehicle, ages 16, 17 and 18, were arrested. The vehicle, a white Honda Accord, had been reported stolen.

One of the suspects told police that the gunfire was directed at the market because the clerk gave them the pizza with the wrong toppings.

The teens are charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful gun possession and vehicle theft.

Djuan Bowers, 18, and Tynerick Turner, 17, are also charged with aggravated robbery in a hold-up on Feb. 20. Police said in that case, the victim was approached by two suspects in the 5300 block of Hickory Hollow Lane and robbed at gunpoint.

Police said officers seized three handguns and a hydrocodone pill from the Honda.

Bowers is being held on a $50,000 bond. Turner and the 16-year-old are charged in juvenile court.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.