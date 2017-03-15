Teen charged in carjacking outside apartment

Metro police say a 14-year-old is accused of carjacking a woman outside her apartment on Sunday.

Police said the teen surrendered Wednesday on a probation violation warrant. During an interview with detectives, he was identified as the suspect who was recorded by the victim during a carjacking in the 100 block of Gatewood Avenue.

The teen has been charged in juvenile court with robbery.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.