Algood police chief fired amid investigation

Gary Harris was fired as Algood's police chief on Wednesday. (WSMV)

Algood Police Chief Gary Harris has been terminated from his position, city officials announced Wednesday. His termination is effective on Thursday.

Harris was the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Earlier this week, Harris’ attorney said the chief had no plans to resign.

Last week, attorney Brett Knight released several audio and video files given to him by a concerned citizen. He said they appear to show Harris behaving questionably. Click here to read more.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.