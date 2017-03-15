Missing elderly man with medical issues found in Knoxville

Charles E. Harrell was reported missing from Hillsboro on Tuesday. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Department)

A 77-year-old man who was reported missing in Coffee County has been found safe.

Charles Harrell left his home in Hillsboro just before midnight on Tuesday.

Harrell has diabetes, congestive heart failure and possibly cancer. He also takes medication for dementia.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said Harrell had been found safe in Knoxville and that his family was on their way to pick him up.

