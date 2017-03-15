Driver accused of shooting out car window on I-24

Officials in Coffee County are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened on Interstate 24.

Police responded to mile marker 108 just after 6 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report about a driver shooting out the window of another vehicle.

The responding officer said he saw the victim changing lanes and watched the suspect's car follow closely behind, weaving in and out of traffic.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old John Milton Davis, lost control of his car while trying to evade officers.

Davis was taken into custody after his car spun out. Police said they found a pistol inside his car.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Davis is charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest and illegal possession of a weapon.

Davis' bond was set at $60,000. A court appearance has been scheduled for April 17.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.