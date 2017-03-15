Driver accused of shooting out car window on I-24 - WSMV Channel 4

Driver accused of shooting out car window on I-24

Posted: Updated:
John Milton Davis (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Department) John Milton Davis (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Department)
MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) -

Officials in Coffee County are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened on Interstate 24.

Police responded to mile marker 108 just after 6 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report about a driver shooting out the window of another vehicle.

The responding officer said he saw the victim changing lanes and watched the suspect's car follow closely behind, weaving in and out of traffic.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old John Milton Davis, lost control of his car while trying to evade officers.

Davis was taken into custody after his car spun out. Police said they found a pistol inside his car.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Davis is charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest and illegal possession of a weapon.

Davis' bond was set at $60,000. A court appearance has been scheduled for April 17.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.