Cottontown man donates millions to Sumner County Schools in will

Sumner County Schools are getting millions from one man who wanted to help his community.

Cottontown resident William Brown died on Feb. 16. In his will, he established the William and Martha Brown Education Technology Trust.

According to his will, the interest and dividends from the trust must be used to help Sumner County Schools with technology.

The school district estimates the gift could be worth around $8 million.

Sumner County Director of Schools Dr. Del Phillips said they believe this may be the largest donation any public school system in Tennessee has received from a single donor.

"Mr. Brown loved the children of this county and our school system," said Phillips in a news release. "He wanted to pass on the wealth he acquired in a way that would make a lasting impact for the students of Sumner County."

The county bought Brown's farm in 2015 to be used as the location of a future school campus. Brown also donated an additional $500,000 to be used to create a park on the property.

