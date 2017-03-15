'I Believe in Nashville' mural vandalized in 12 South

A famous mural in the 12 South area of Nashville was vandalized this week.

Nashvillians took to social media to share their dismay Wednesday morning after learning the iconic "I Believe In Nashville" mural had been defaced by black paint.

The vandalism happened just about a week before the five-year anniversary of the creation of the mural, which has since become a famous spot in Nashville for both tourists and locals to take photos.

It's not clear exactly when the vandalism happened or who did it.

The artist, Adrien Saporiti, said the mural will be repainted, and the five-year anniversary party is still a go. He said he wants people to show their support for the mural by doing some good.

"Go volunteer, offer to help someone, or just call up a friend you haven't talked to in a while," he said in a statement.

Below is his full statement:

To everyone who has written in, commented, posted to social media, or reached out with your support, thank you. It sincerely means a great deal. Thus far, there’s not much I know beyond what everyone else knows, so I won’t speculate. Whether an accident or intentional, spontaneous or intended, it happened. All that can be done from here is to fix it. That’s what we do when we have a setback, we move forward. The mural will be repainted, and I hope it can continue to serve as a symbol for unity, positivity, and peace for anyone who loves this city. As appreciated as the support is I would like to take this moment to remind people to think about the intent behind the piece, and to practice those things today and going forward: unity, positivity, and peace. In fact, as grateful as I am for people supporting me and DCXV, instead of visiting our shop, if you want to show your support for I BELIEVE IN NASHVILLE, go do some good today. Go volunteer, offer to help someone, or just call up a friend you haven’t talked to in awhile. In the grand scheme of things, it’s art. It can and will be fixed. If any good can come from this, let’s choose to do so.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.