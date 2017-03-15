Driver critically injured in Forest Hills crash - WSMV Channel 4

Driver critically injured in Forest Hills crash

A driver is in critical condition after a car crash in Forest Hills on Tuesday night.

The wreck happened on Old Hickory Boulevard near Granny White Pike around 10:40 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

The driver is expected to recover from their injuries.

