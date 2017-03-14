Tickets do not guarantee entrance to President Trump's rally

Don't let a ticket to President Donald Trump's rally fool you: it might not get you in the door on Wednesday.

In fine print on the President Trump's campaign site, it says, "All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis."

How many people do get in? That is something Channel 4 News is still working to get the answer to.

Municipal Auditorium can hold up to 9,700 people, but on Tuesday a spokesperson for the auditorium said they did not know how the president is going to set up, so it could be much less.

They also told Channel 4 News the tickets are just for tracking purposes and do not guarantee entrance.

However, according to the president's more than $40,000 lease agreement with the auditorium, that should not be the case.

The terms and conditions section spells out that at no time shall the lessee sell or dispose of tickets in excess of the seating capacity of that arena.

Channel 4 checked with the fire marshal and was told they do not have a final number because they have not walked the space yet; that will happen on Wednesday.

