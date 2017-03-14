Man on TBI Most Wanted list arrested in East TN

A suspect in a Chattanooga homicide has been arrested a day after he was added to the TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Jacob Coyne, 21, was arrested without incident at his Decatur, TN, home on Tuesday afternoon.

Coyne was wanted by Chattanooga police and the TBI on charges of criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in an incident that occurred Sunday in Chattanooga.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.