Nashville grand jury to consider case of officer's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A grand jury will consider the case of a woman charged in the death of a Nashville police officer who tried to save her.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2n7IjlP ) reports Davidson County General Sessions Judge Allegra Walker heard testimony from two police officers before deciding Tuesday that a grand jury should decide what charges 41-year-old Juli Glisson should face. Glisson was initially charged by police with aggravated vehicular homicide in the Feb. 2 incident.

A family member reported that Glisson was parked at a boat ramp and had a history of being suicidal. Police said Glisson put the car into gear as Officer Eric Mumaw and another officer were trying to get her out of the vehicle. Mumaw's body was later pulled from the water.

Glisson's aunt attended the hearing but didn't want to comment.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.