Clinic owner puts 'no driving' warning on every opioid label

The owner of a Portland family care clinic said after seeing so many cases of drugged driving, he’s taking a hardline approach to his labels on opioids.

Randy Tidwell, owner of Portland Family Care, said he writes “no driving” on every prescription for an opioid and tells the pharmacy to write it out on the label.

“I would like it specifically spelled out,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell contacted the Channel 4 I-Team after he saw our investigation exposing people’s surprise that they were arrested for DUI after taking medication in the prescribed dose.

Our investigation found DUI prosecutor Jack Arnold’s goal to change the labels on all opioid medication to read “do not drive.”

While many medical experts argue that medication affects people in different ways, Tidwell doesn’t care.

He said each and every person who needs an opioid is told not to drive.

“Same rules, every person,” Tidwell said. “There are more drugged drivers than drunk drivers at this time.”

Statistics from the Tennessee Highway Patrol echo Tidwell’s concern.

Crash data from 2015 show alcohol resulted in 250 fatal crashes, but there were 312 fatalities involving a driver who had used some kind of drug.

“Some people think it won't impair them, but it does. Other times, it's just a choice, a very bad choice,” Tidwell said.

Tidwell said he instructs pharmacies to put “do not drive” on labels, and while some comply, others opt to use the standard medical sticker.

In those cases, Tidwell said he tells the pharmacy to put an additional label on the medication reading not to drive.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.