Pedestrian critically injured in south Nashville hit-and-run

Police released this surveillance photo of the suspect's truck. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The crash happened in south Nashville on Tuesday afternoon. (WSMV)

Metro police are still looking for the driver who hit a woman walking in a crosswalk and left the scene.

According to police, 25-year-old Shelby Lacewell had just gotten off an MTA bus and activated the pedestrian walk signal.

Witnesses said Lacewell had a walk signal when she began crossing Nolensville Pike.

A red full-size Dodge pickup truck that was turning left onto Nolensville Pike from Morton Avenue then struck Lacewell around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle sustained front-end damage. Police said the truck has a ladder rack but no ladder.

The driver is described as a Hispanic man. He was the only person in the truck. The truck was last seen turning right onto Timmons Avenue from Nolensville Pike. A nearby business captured surveillance video of the vehicle.

Lacewell is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the driver or his vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or investigators at 615-862-7713.

