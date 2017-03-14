Lawmakers take part in Ag Day on Capitol Hill

Tuesday was a day of recognition for farmers from all across Tennessee on Capitol Hill.

Gov. Bill Haslam and other lawmakers took part in Agriculture Day in Tennessee on Tuesday morning.

A variety of farm animals and equipment were on display in legislative plaza. Lawmakers also bagged potatoes and fed calves.

The day’s activities also included a silence auction to benefit classrooms.

Agriculture is one of the top industries in the state, making up $70 billion a year of the state’s economy and employing more than 340,000 people.

