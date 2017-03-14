Lawmakers take part in Ag Day on Capitol Hill - WSMV Channel 4

Lawmakers take part in Ag Day on Capitol Hill

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Tuesday was a day of recognition for farmers from all across Tennessee on Capitol Hill.

Gov. Bill Haslam and other lawmakers took part in Agriculture Day in Tennessee on Tuesday morning.

A variety of farm animals and equipment were on display in legislative plaza. Lawmakers also bagged potatoes and fed calves.

The day’s activities also included a silence auction to benefit classrooms.

Agriculture is one of the top industries in the state, making up $70 billion a year of the state’s economy and employing more than 340,000 people.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.