Side effects from roofing glue experienced at Poplar Grove School

Students and faculty at Poplar Grove School in Franklin were feeling sick during school hours.

It wasn’t a virus. It was the glue being used to replace the school’s roof.

One parent, who did not want to give her name, described her son’s symptoms.

"His throat is burning, his eyes are burning, he can't breathe,” she said.

Similar symptoms have been reported among students and faculty within the last month.

Replacing the roof at Poplar Grove began in October. Complaints didn't surface until February.

“When I smelled it, it was so strong that it could make you lightheaded. So that's why we said no more doing this during the school days. It's got to be after the school day,” said Franklin Special Schools Director Dr. David Snowden. “It was very obvious that, that adhesive was definitely negatively impacting teachers and students.”

Because of the complaints, work on the roof is no longer taking place during school hours. But that still isn't sitting well with some parents.

“My concern is that the chemical fumes are still entering into the classrooms, even though they're doing this after school," said one parent.

“I'm not going to say that there's not any residual impact, but it should be a lot less if you're starting at 2:30 in the afternoon and it's got the night to clear up,” Snowden said.

Out of 70 teachers, only a handful reported being sick from the smell. Despite several complaints, no students missed school.

Parents are encouraged to contact the school if their child still has any symptoms of dizziness or nausea.

Channel 4 is told if the weather cooperates, the roof should be completed in a few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.