Lawmakers approve funds for new state archives building - WSMV Channel 4

Lawmakers approve funds for new state archives building

State lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that will save some of Tennessee’s oldest historic treasures that were at risk of being lost forever.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives building is filled with documents dating back to the 1820s.

The building was next in line for a rebuild in 2008, but then the recession hit.

Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee voted on a $98 million budget to build a new, temperature-controlled building.

It will be built on the corner of Jefferson Street across from the new Tennessee State Museum.

