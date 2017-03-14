Regional spelling bee winner to move on to national bee

Sydney Aslan (second from right) poses with her family after winning the Tennessee Titans Regional Spelling Bee. (Source: Aslan family)

The SEC Tournament wasn’t the only competition going on in Nashville over the weekend.

Dozens of elementary and middle school students gathered at Nissan Stadium for this year’s Tennessee Titans Regional Spelling Bee.

A total of 70 children representing 16 counties took part in the Saturday event and put their knowledge of words to the test.

“Education is something that’s been incredibly important to our ownership, and so we’ve been excited to find creative ways to support education programs, and this was just a natural fit for us,” said Tina Tuggle, director of communications with the Titans.

The spelling bee champion was Sydney Aslan from the Williamson County home school group.

Sydney won an all-expense paid trip to the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May. Her winning word was “legislation.”

This is the second year the Titans have hosted the event.

