Metro police search for carjacking suspect

Metro detectives are searching for the suspect accused of stealing a woman’s car from her apartment parking lot on Sunday evening.

Police said the young man approached the woman just after she parked her car outside her apartment building at 7 p.m. He threatened to hurt her unless she gave him the keys.

The suspect then took the woman’s keys from her hand and got into the car, a red 2009 Nissan Altima.

While he was waiting for the security gate to open, the women filed the suspect with her cell phone. No weapon was seen.

The vehicle was discovered later Sunday night in Madison.

The suspect is described as a young black man who is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Metro police released a clip of the video the victim recorded on her phone:

