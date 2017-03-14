Police: Man arrested for creating fake explosive device - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Man arrested for creating fake explosive device

Jason Luecke (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Jason Luecke (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
A Nashville man was arrested after allegedly posting on social media about a potentially explosive device

According to the arrest report, Jason Luecke posted a photo of the device, which police said resembled a large pipebomb, on Monday.

Luecke allegedly wrote that he felt "guided" to create the device after watching the morning news.

A portion of the post read: "... If I was guided to build this, then an actual terrorist could easily do the same thing."

Police officers responded to his home and found the device, which they said was not explosive.

Luecke is charged with unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon (hoax device).

