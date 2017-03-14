Clarksville PD warning car dealerships about phone scam

The Clarksville Police Department is warning local auto dealers about a phone scam that could affect their employees.

The scam involves a caller who claims to be affiliated with dealerships in the area.

According to police, the caller will tell victims that they are the winner of a free trip to Florida and will them prompt them to share their credit card information.

Contact the Clarksville Police Department if you have any information about this scam.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.