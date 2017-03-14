Employees held at gunpoint during Taco Bell robbery

The robbery happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Taco Bell early Tuesday morning.

The robber used a rock to break one of the glass doors of the Gallatin Pike restaurant just after 1 a.m.

Police said the suspect held employees at gunpoint and demanded them to hand over cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The robber is described as a bald black male who is 6'3". He was wearing a black and purple mask, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and gloves.

