Dolly Parton fund helps 921 who lost homes in wildfires

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added Deangelo Martinez Radley to the agency’s Most Wanted List.More >>
According to the Franklin Fire Dept., a house caught fire on Windcrest Drive in the Fieldstone Farms subdivision after an apparent lightning strike.More >>
Murfreesboro Police Dept. needs the community's help identifying three suspects. The men, which you can see in the video below, are checking for unlocked cars and stealing anything they can.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of 7-year-old Harmony Warfield.More >>
Some bridge work is expected to cause major delays on Interstate 65 north of downtown Nashville this weekend.More >>
The Predators' historic playoff run has generated more than $50 million for Nashville with a record of 11 home games.More >>
A crash has closed three lanes of Interstate 40 near the exit for the airport in Donelson.More >>
Crews will be extending perimeter fencing as part of the Fifth + Broadway development, which is a large mixed-use project slated to open in 2019.More >>
It's one of 10 sports facilities that is being honored as part of the 2017 National Sports and Security Conference and Exhibition in July.More >>
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has an overcrowding problem, and they desperately need the community's help keep animals from being euthanized.More >>
