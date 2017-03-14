Volkswagen CEO: US remains 'core market' for company

An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of 7-year-old Harmony Warfield.More >>
Some bridge work is expected to cause major delays on Interstate 65 north of downtown Nashville this weekend.More >>
The Predators' historic playoff run has generated more than $50 million for Nashville with a record of 11 home games.More >>
A crash has closed three lanes of Interstate 40 near the exit for the airport in Donelson.More >>
Crews will be extending perimeter fencing as part of the Fifth + Broadway development, which is a large mixed-use project slated to open in 2019.More >>
It's one of 10 sports facilities that is being honored as part of the 2017 National Sports and Security Conference and Exhibition in July.More >>
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has an overcrowding problem, and they desperately need the community's help keep animals from being euthanized.More >>
Anytime you have guns stolen, it's a concern to everyone in the area because now firearms are in the hands of criminals.More >>
Erik Monty was believed to be with a 24-year-old man who recently dated his mother. The child's mother was also believed to be with them but was believed to be suffering from what the TBI called "a serious medical emergency."More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is issuing a response to recent immigration enforcement efforts in the city.More >>
