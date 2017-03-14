Woman killed, driver injured in semi crash on I-840 in Murfreesboro

Woman killed, driver injured in semi crash on I-840 - WSMV Channel 4

A woman was killed in a crash involving a semi on Interstate 840 late Monday night.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 55-year-old Roger D. Sims, went off the road, over an embankment and into a ravine near Almaville Road around 11 p.m.

The cab and the trailer were separated during the crash, causing the trailer to overturn and spill its contents, which included Little Debbies snacks and cereal.

Roger Sims was injured in the crash. His passenger, 56-year-old Kathryn Sims, was killed. Both are from LaGrange, GA.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Kathryn Sims was not wearing her seat belt.

After conducting tests, police determined that neither the driver nor the passenger were drinking or using drugs.

At this time, no citations or criminal charges have been filed.

