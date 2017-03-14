Woman killed, driver injured in semi crash on I-840 in Murfreesboro

An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of 7-year-old Harmony Warfield.More >>
Some bridge work is expected to cause major delays on Interstate 65 north of downtown Nashville this weekend.More >>
The Predators' historic playoff run has generated more than $50 million for Nashville with a record of 11 home games.More >>
A crash has closed three lanes of Interstate 40 near the exit for the airport in Donelson.More >>
Crews will be extending perimeter fencing as part of the Fifth + Broadway development, which is a large mixed-use project slated to open in 2019.More >>
It's one of 10 sports facilities that is being honored as part of the 2017 National Sports and Security Conference and Exhibition in July.More >>
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has an overcrowding problem, and they desperately need the community's help keep animals from being euthanized.More >>
Anytime you have guns stolen, it's a concern to everyone in the area because now firearms are in the hands of criminals.More >>
Erik Monty was believed to be with a 24-year-old man who recently dated his mother. The child's mother was also believed to be with them but was believed to be suffering from what the TBI called "a serious medical emergency."More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is issuing a response to recent immigration enforcement efforts in the city.More >>
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >>
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >>
A Hickman County man was killed after cutting his ex-wife with a hatchet, according to the TBI.More >>
A California woman smuggled her grandmother’s beloved pup into the hospital by pretending it was a baby.More >>
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
A fellow Davidson County general sessions judge is speaking out about her peer, Casey Moreland, the judge who resigned amid a Channel 4 I-Team investigation. Judge Melissa Blackburn has never talked publicly before about a 2014 incident that caused her to leave the bench with a courtroom full of people to deal with an emergency involving Moreland.More >>
A 21-year-old North Carolina man has suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a spring in the Lower Geyser Basin on Tuesday.More >>
One person was killed in a violent crash on Highway 109 near Interstate 40 in Wilson County overnight.More >>
