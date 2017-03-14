Luke Bryan sings song about pronunciation of 'gyro' - WSMV Channel 4

Luke Bryan sings song about pronunciation of 'gyro' on 'Tonight Show'

Luke Bryan (L) and Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." (Source: YouTube / The Tonight Show) Luke Bryan (L) and Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." (Source: YouTube / The Tonight Show)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country star Luke Bryan joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to sing a song about how to accurately pronounce the word "gyro."

Bryan and Fallon filmed a music video about the traditional Greek sandwich.

Here's a look at some of the lyrics from their song:

Is it gee-ro, is it jyro? I’ll ask my friend from Cairo.
He’s usually pretty good with this stuff.
Or maybe I’ll just mumble it when I place my order.

The Tonight Show airs on Channel 4 on weeknights at 10:35 p.m. CT.

