Pickett County Schools closed due to illness

Pickett County Schools closed due to illness

NASHVILLE, TN

A wave of illness has forced Pickett County Schools to close its doors for the second time this year.

The school director says several students were sent home Monday with the flu.

The school will be closed for the rest of the week.

