Murfreesboro man convicted of gun silencer smuggling

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has an overcrowding problem, and they desperately need the community's help keep animals from being euthanized.More >>
Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has an overcrowding problem, and they desperately need the community's help keep animals from being euthanized.More >>
Anytime you have guns stolen, it's a concern to everyone in the area because now firearms are in the hands of criminals.More >>
Anytime you have guns stolen, it's a concern to everyone in the area because now firearms are in the hands of criminals.More >>
Erik Monty was believed to be with a 24-year-old man who recently dated his mother. The child's mother was also believed to be with them but was believed to be suffering from what the TBI called "a serious medical emergency."More >>
Erik Monty was believed to be with a 24-year-old man who recently dated his mother. The child's mother was also believed to be with them but was believed to be suffering from what the TBI called "a serious medical emergency."More >>
A crash has closed three lanes of Interstate 40 near the exit for the airport in Donelson.More >>
A crash has closed three lanes of Interstate 40 near the exit for the airport in Donelson.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is issuing a response to recent immigration enforcement efforts in the city.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is issuing a response to recent immigration enforcement efforts in the city.More >>
A Vanderbilt University report says heart disease death rates have dropped in Tennessee men over a decade.More >>
A Vanderbilt University report says heart disease death rates have dropped in Tennessee men over a decade.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he won't endorse any of the candidates seeking the Republican nomination to succeed him.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he won't endorse any of the candidates seeking the Republican nomination to succeed him.More >>
A Tennessee man who was convicted of planning an attack on a New York mosque has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison.More >>
A Tennessee man who was convicted of planning an attack on a New York mosque has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in the state following severe storms on Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in the state following severe storms on Memorial Day weekend.More >>
One person was killed in a violent crash on Highway 109 near Interstate 40 in Wilson County overnight.More >>
One person was killed in a violent crash on Highway 109 near Interstate 40 in Wilson County overnight.More >>