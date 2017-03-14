Neal's power-play goal in OT gives Predators win over Jets

By JIM DIAMOND

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - James Neal scored at 2:11 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 victory over the slumping Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

With the Predators on a power play, Neal made a head fake at the right faceoff dot and drifted toward the low slot before firing a wrist shot by Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the far side.

Just 12 seconds before Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien was whistled for hooking at 1:37 to set up Nashville's game-winner, Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne denied Finnish countryman Patrik Laine on a breakaway from just outside the crease after Laine stickhandled through all three Predators skaters on the ice.

Rinne finished with 30 saves.

Austin Watson, Mike Fisher, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen also scored for Nashville in its second consecutive win.

Blake Wheeler, Byfuglien, Laine and Joel Armia scored for Winnipeg, which has lost four straight. Hellebuyck made 37 saves.

