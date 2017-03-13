Lebanon man saves 10 people from burning boat

A Middle Tennessee man is being called a hero after rescuing 10 people on board a boat when it exploded in the British Virgin Islands last Monday.

"My son grabbed his radio and said, 'Fire, fire, fire, engine room fire, fire. ‘That is exactly what you need to do," Jim Reddick said.

"It was very much an engine room fire," said Carson Reddick, the first mate of the yacht and Jim Reddick’s son.

"The captain came upstairs and said, ‘We are abandoning the ship. I'm going to the bow to secure it,’ and that Carson was responsible for abandoning the ship," Jim Reddick said.

"There wasn't enough time to load them on the boat. It was time to get off immediately. It looked like it was about to explode," Carson Reddick said.

"He said, 'Guys, jump in the water. We are out of time, go!’” Jim Reddick said.

"We needed every second of that. I think if we would have stayed on board another 10 seconds, we would be having a much different conversation right now," Carson Reddick said.

From the time Carson Reddick discovered the flames to the boat blowing up was about four and a half minutes.

"This was a decision, this was a decision," Jim Reddick said.

Carson Reddick's quick thinking, demanding everyone jump in the rough Caribbean Sea when they did, saved all 10 people on board.

"It is a wonderful thing when one of your children takes up one of your passions and then does it far better than you ever did," Jim Reddick said.

There is no denying Carson Reddick's love for boats comes from his father.

His parents may brag on him.

"It was James Bond stuff," Jim Reddick said.

But Carson Reddick insists it was a team effort.

"We all worked together. This is more of a story of very good teamwork and camaraderie and leadership, good decision-making under pressure," Carson Reddick said.

Carson Reddick and his other crew members are in Fort Lauderdale during the investigation into what caused the fire.

The British Coast Guard called it a textbook evacuation. It is one of the largest boat fires in the history of the British Virgin Islands.

