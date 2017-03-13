Murder suspect surrenders after being released on bond

Police released another photo of Woodruff with a different hairstyle. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk Howard Gentry said a paperwork error led to the accidental release of murder suspect Deion Woodruff last week.

Woodruff, 22, is facing drug and weapons charges unrelated to the murder. He posted $56,000 bond for those charges last Thursday and was released from the Davidson County jail.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told Channel 4 they never received paperwork on the homicide charges from the clerk’s office, so they had no idea he was awaiting trial for murder.

Woodruff is accused of robbing and killing Isaac Morris at an Edgehill apartment complex in December 2013. Morris’ family contacted the district attorney’s office last Friday when they learned he had been released.

Metro police began looking for Woodruff Friday afternoon and didn’t notify the public he was on the loose until Monday night. Woodruff surrendered to police Tuesday morning.

Gentry told Channel 4 he is changing his office policies on how clerks in the courtroom handle inmate paperwork. The clerks will now fax a copy of the paperwork to the sheriff’s office in addition to hand delivering it to the court officer.

Murder defendant Deion Woodruff, released due to a judicial system error last Thursday, just turned himself in downtown. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.