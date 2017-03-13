City, county standoff could make traffic problem worse

Saundersville Road in Sumner County has many drivers at their wit's end. (WSMV)

In Hendersonville, one road has many drivers at their wit’s end.

"Kind of gets my blood pressure up in the morning, it really does," said Hendersonville resident Samuel Carter.

Anyone who lives in the neighborhoods near Sumner County's Saundersville Road knows they're likely to have a long morning commute.

"Between 7:30 and 8:30 you just don't want to go that way," said Daniel Becker, another Hendersonville resident.

There are three schools on Saundersville Road. Like so much of Middle Tennessee, the population is growing and the road can't accommodate the thousands moving into the new developments.

"The first phase is about to begin any day," said Hendersonville Ward 5 Alderman Darrell Woodcock.

Hendersonville now has a plan in place to expand Saundersville Road from two lanes to four.

The problem: Gallatin controls one part of the road. Sumner County controls another.

"If we redesign and widen our part and the city of Gallatin or the county does not act, then it will become a large bottleneck right at the schools," Woodcock said.

Gallatin's city engineer Nick Tuttle said they can't expand until Sumner County expands the bridge.

"At this point, yes, it would be the county's responsibility," Tuttle said.

Sumner County's roads superintendent Judy Hardin said the county has no plans for expansion. In fact, she said they had no idea Hendersonville was planning to expand their section of the road.

"They've known about our projects. I've been very vocal about it for three years, so there's really no way for them to say that they didn't know it was coming," Woodcock said.

The cities and county disagree about who knew what when, but if the three governments don't get on the same page soon, an already bad traffic situation will get worse.

"The whole county needs to get on board with just communicating about that stuff," Decker said.

"Just all together it needs to be looked at something being done," Carter said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.