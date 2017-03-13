Search ongoing for gunmen who shot teens at East Nashville community center

Metro police are searching for answers after a group of gunmen opened fire near the McFerrin Community Center on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles, one described as a white, four-door Nissan Altima or Honda and the other with no description, pulled up in front of the community center around 4:20 p.m.

Police said four to five young men wearing bandanas or masks to cover their faces exited the vehicles. They fired multiple shots at a group of four young men who were standing in front of the center in an apparent targeted shooting. Two teens, ages 16 and 17, were struck.

The 17-year-old was shot in the lower right leg and left the scene in a white Dodge Charger driven by a friend. A police officer stopped that vehicle after police said it ran a four-way stop at Meridian and Grace Streets. The driver told the officer her friend had been shot. Two officers performed first aid on the teen until an ambulance arrived.

Police said a third passenger in the Charger, a 14-year-old, had a loaded, stolen handgun in his waistband. He has been charged with unlawful weapon possession in juvenile court.

The 16-year-old, who was struck in the right foot, ran inside the center.

Police said a handgun with blood on it was recovered outside the center.

Both victims were treated and released to their parents.

Police said the victims told officers that they heard shots and ran away. They did not offer any additional details.

Around 20 children were at the center at the time of the shooting. The others were evacuated to safe places and are OK.

The community center was closed Tuesday in light of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.