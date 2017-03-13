Search ongoing for gunmen who shot teens at East Nashville community center

Erik Monty, 3, is missing from Morgan County. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.More >>
A crash has closed three lanes of Interstate 40 near the exit for the airport in Donelson.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is issuing a response to recent immigration enforcement efforts in the city.More >>
A Vanderbilt University report says heart disease death rates have dropped in Tennessee men over a decade.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says he won't endorse any of the candidates seeking the Republican nomination to succeed him.More >>
A Tennessee man who was convicted of planning an attack on a New York mosque has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is asking President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in the state following severe storms on Memorial Day weekend.More >>
One person was killed in a violent crash on Highway 109 near Interstate 40 in Wilson County overnight.More >>
Officers responded to the Forest Park apartment complex just after midnight Thursday. Police tracked down the suspects in a white car in the parking lot.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in East Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >>
A Michigan car dealership fired back after management offered a panhandler a full-time job, and the man rejected the offer.More >>
A Hickman County man was killed after cutting his ex-wife with a hatchet, according to the TBI.More >>
A California woman smuggled her grandmother’s beloved pup into the hospital by pretending it was a baby.More >>
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >>
A 21-year-old North Carolina man has suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a spring in the Lower Geyser Basin on Tuesday.More >>
A fellow Davidson County general sessions judge is speaking out about her peer, Casey Moreland, the judge who resigned amid a Channel 4 I-Team investigation. Judge Melissa Blackburn has never talked publicly before about a 2014 incident that caused her to leave the bench with a courtroom full of people to deal with an emergency involving Moreland.More >>
Sony is revising its plan to make sanitized versions of R and PG-13 rated movies available for home viewing after directors like Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen publicly expressed their disapproval.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard is telling WCSC-TV in South Carolina that both state and federal authorities are investigating a potential dirty bomb threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
