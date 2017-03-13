Body found in Cheatham Co. identified as missing Nashville man

Metro police have identified the man found murdered in Cheatham County on Friday.

Investigators discovered the body of James Thomas on the side of a steep cliff near Lovers Leap Road. Relatives reported him missing on Jan. 15.

Detectives believe Thomas, 38, was murdered in Nashville and his body was taken to Cheatham County. Police say they are pursuing strong leads in this case.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

