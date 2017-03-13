Why President Trump should visit Hermitage Hotel

The Hermitage Hotel's men's room has been named among the country's best. (WSMV)

When President Donald Trump visits the Hermitage later this week, he should also work his way downtown to see the Hermitage Hotel.

Since 1910, the hotel has dazzled. It’s acclaimed for its service, luxury and fresh flowers.

But that’s not all.

A national restroom supplier has named the hotel’s restrooms among the best in the country.

It features art deco design, terrazzo floors, a shoe shine station and an old-fashioned phone by the throne.

“This men’s room is visited by more women actually than men on a regular basis,” Janet Kurtz told Channel 4 in 2009.

Curiosity and reputation drive people’s desire to check it out. And cameras come too. Brides and newlyweds often pose inside.

At the Hermitage Hotel, “TP” stands for truly perfect, and all in its original color.

“You really don’t see black and green all that often, particularly in the restroom,” Kurtz said.

Through the years, the Hermitage Hotel’s men’s room has won many awards, including its place on the America’s Best Rest Room Hall of Fame.

