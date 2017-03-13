Tennessee Senate panel changes, OKs governor's roads plan

Suspects stole several guns from a Mount Juliet gun store early Tuesday morning.More >>
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for another major interstate project in downtown Nashville that will require weekend-long closures in the fall.More >>
A fellow Davidson County general sessions judge is speaking out about her peer, Casey Moreland, the judge who resigned amid a Channel 4 I-Team investigation. Judge Melissa Blackburn has never talked publicly before about a 2014 incident that caused her to leave the bench with a courtroom full of people to deal with an emergency involving Moreland.More >>
Channel 4 is working to reach out to Tennessee's politicians to check on their status after a congressman was shot in Virginia.More >>
A shooting near DC that wounded a U.S. Representative has Tenn. state lawmakers concerned for their own safety.More >>
A Hickman County man was killed after cutting his ex-wife with a hatchet, according to the TBI.More >>
Two Vanderbilt baseball players were selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.More >>
A pitcher from DeKalb County was the first Tennessee high school player drafted in the 2017 Major League Baseball Entry Draft on Monday.More >>
A nationwide search is underway for two Georgia inmates who somehow escaped a locked gate inside a prison bus with 31 other inmates inside, overpowered and killed two guards with their own handguns and managed to get away.More >>
