Chattanooga murder suspect added to TBI Most Wanted list

A Chattanooga murder suspect has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Jacob Coyne, 21, is wanted by the TBI and Chattanooga police for criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in an incident that occurred Sunday in Chattanooga.

Investigators said Coyne may be in the area of Hamilton County or north Georgia and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Coyne is about 6’ tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.