Family of young girl shot on I-24 shares experience

Kayla Velazquez is expected to recover from her injuries. (WSMV)

The family of a 7-year-old girl hit by bullet on Interstate 24 spoke to Channel 4 about the incident on Monday.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. The family was on their way home to Antioch from Walmart in Smyrna.

A mother and her two daughters were asleep in the vehicle when all hell broke loose.

Allison Velazquez, 9, recalls seeing her sister Kayla moments after a bullet entered her cheek and exited her nose.

“We woke up when the boom sound from the gun. And then, my sister - she started screaming and she saw blood all over her face,” Allison said. “We got scared. We started screaming, we started crying for her.”

A bullet hole on the rear passenger door and a covered window shattered by gunfire serve as reminders of what took place.

Kayla's mother, Maria Porres was in the front passenger seat of the car at the time. Her boyfriend, Francisco Netro was driving.

Porres speaks very little English, so Allison translated for her.

“She thought the bullet went into (Kayla’s) head and back out from her nose, and she got really scared," Allison said.

Witnesses say the gunman was hanging out the front passenger window of a white four-door sedan. A second car was also hit near Hickory Hollow Parkway.

Police said the vehicle belonged to a Brentwood family whose 8-month-old baby was in the backseat. One person in that car was injured.

Kayla has a doctor's appointment Monday to check on her wounds. She's expected to be OK.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.