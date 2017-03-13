Clarksville PD issues warning about phone scam - WSMV Channel 4

Clarksville PD issues warning about phone scam targeting businesses

Police in Clarksville are warning fast-food restaurants in the area about a scary phone scam.

According to officials, a woman named Pamela Miller is calling businesses claiming she works for their corporate office and is working with authorities on indictments.

The caller will then go on to list the managers and owners of the business and tell them the business is surrounded.

The scammer will then tell the victims that they only way they can avoid arrest is to take cash from the business and make a wire transfer while on the phone with her.

According to police, the caller tells the employees that if instructions are not followed, they will be arrested by law enforcement who are outside the building in SWAT gear.

The Clarksville Police Department is urging anyone who receives a call like this to hang up and call police.

Anyone with information on this scam is asked to call 
Det. Kenny Bradley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5159, or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.

