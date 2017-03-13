TDOT announces 5 winners of message board competition

TDOT has announced the top five messages from its message board slogan competition.

The top 15 messages received over 8,000 votes. More than 2,000 entries were submitted.

The top five, in order of most votes, are:

Do your duty. Seatbelt your booty! Use your blinking blinker! Be Kind. Don't ride my behind. In a hurry? Shoulda left early. Slow down! We've upped our road safety, so up yours.

All of the winning messages will be put into rotation to run on TDOT's dynamic message signs throughout the year. There are 177 signs across the state.

TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said some submissions may still be seen on boards from time to time even if they did not win.



